WFP conducted the fourth round of the mVAM Household Survey in June-July 2021 with an aim to assess the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 crisis on livelihoods and household food security. In 2020, three rounds were conducted - April, August and December.

In all four rounds, WFP interviewed households in all 7 provinces, using the random-digit-dialing method, and providing nationally representative results.