The Impact of COVID-19 on Household Food Security, Livelihoods and Vulnerability in Nepal (May 2020)

We are pleased to share you a report on The Impact of COVID-19 on Households in Nepal, mVAM Household Livelihoods, Food Security and Vulnerability Survey.

Some key highlights; 23% of households had inadequate food consumption; minimum dietary diversity not met by 46% of children between 6-23 months of age, 3 in 10 households lost some income; 1 in 10 lost jobs due to COVID-19, 3 in 4 households had food stocks; 42% of these had 1-month worth of food stock, 55% of households' sources food through market purchase; these households need income to acquire food, Access to food and vulnerability to shocks has deteriorated for certain types of livelihoods - mainly daily wage labourers; and households that are female-headed and illiterate.