Hundreds of families displaced as floodwaters enter settlements in eastern Kailali

Floods triggered by incessant rains have entered various settlements, prompting authorities to relocate affected families to safer places.

Mohan Budhaair

Hundreds of families have been displaced from their homes after flood-swollen rivers entered several settlements in the eastern parts of Kailali district following incessant rains since Tuesday night.

Nine wards of Bhajini Municipality have been inundated as floodwaters from Kandhra, Kada, Pathariya and Mohna rivers entered the settlements on Tuesday night.

A team of rescuers from the Armed Police Force, Nepal Police and Nepal Redcross Society is relocating the affected households to safe locations.

Inspector Janak Bahadur Dhami of the Area Police Office, Bhajini, informed that settlements in wards 3, 5 and 8 have been completely inundated by floodwaters.

According to Dhami, floodwaters from Pathariya River have inundated Krishnanager Kadadhik, Chhela and Lalbojhi villages in ward no. 8. The flooded river has also entered several other settlements in wards 3 and 5 of the municipality.

“Efforts are underway to rescue the affected families and relocate them to safe places,” said Dhami.

Ganga Chaudhary of Thapapur said that over 1,000 families from Sunafata, Barduwa, Kusumghat, Gorucharuwa and Bandipur have been displaced by floodwaters.

Likewise, the flooded Mohna River entered several settlements at Hasuliya, Bhitrawa, Mohanpur, Shivaratnapur and Belaparsuwa in Kailari Rural Municipality.

DSP Pratik Bista informed that the north-eastern part of the district, including Durgauli of Tikapur, has been inundated by floodwaters.

“We are yet to determine the extent of damages and the number of people displaced due to the disaster,” said Bista. “Police and locals are working to rescue the stranded families. However, we haven’t been able to reach every area affected due to inundation.”