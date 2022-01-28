Humanitarian aid: €21 million for assistance in Philippines, Nepal and South East Asia

Today the Commission has announced it will allocate €21 million for disaster preparedness and humanitarian aid in the Philippines, Nepal and other South East Asian countries to support people affected by natural hazards, the coronavirus and conflicts.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: "*Most recently typhoon RAI has been a painful reminder that countries in South East Asia are experiencing first-hand the dramatic consequences of climate change. This is why the EU is further stepping up its humanitarian support to the most vulnerable affected by natural hazards in the Philippines, Nepal and the region. We also support those affected by protracted conflict in the Philippines, while further investing into the preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic."*

Funding will be provided as follows:

€10 million in humanitarian assistance for families in the Philippines who have lost their homes and livelihoods in late December 2021 due to typhoon RAI.

€1.5 million for humanitarian assistance to those affected by the protracted conflict in the Philippines, as well as strengthening support against the coronavirus and other humanitarian operations in the country. EU humanitarian aid in the Philippines will prioritise the most vulnerable, conflict-affected communities in Mindanao in need of food assistance, protection, emergency livelihood, health, water, sanitation, nutrition services and emergency shelters.

€9.5 million will target disaster preparedness and contingency response plans in the Philippines, Nepal and the South East Asia region.

Background

Beyond recurring natural hazards in the Philippines, the population is also affected by ongoing conflict between the government and armed groups in the southernmost island of Mindanao. The precarious situation in the country often results in significant loss of life, livelihoods and homes. The European Commission has provided over €153.5 million in humanitarian funding to the Philippines since 1996.

Nepal is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world due to its location and variable climatic conditions. Climate change and population density exacerbate the effects of natural hazards, which each year cause great loss of life and damage to homes and livelihoods. The European Union continuously supports initiatives that reduce the risks of natural hazards and improve the disaster preparedness capacities of vulnerable populations, having allocated over €116 million in humanitarian aid since 2001.

Countries in the South East Asia region are frequently affected by natural hazards such as floods, droughts and typhoons. The European Union funds projects that focus on enhancing community resilience and disaster preparedness capacities in countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

