Nepal
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Nepal
Appeal highlights
- In Nepal, 1.8 million people, including 752,400 children, will need humanitarian assistance in 2022 to cope with the impacts of COVID-19 and natural hazards. Nepal is highly prone to annual recurrent natural hazards such as floods and landslides. The humanitarian and socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 and monsoon in 2021 have been unprecedented, as access to services such as nutrition, education and healthcare have been severely disrupted, exacerbating the situation for the most vulnerable households.
- UNICEF requires US$27.3 million to reach 973,530 people (496,500 women), including 431,033 children (211,206 girls), with mental health and psychosocial support, prevention of gender-based violence, and access to critical life-saving nutritious supplements, primary healthcare, safe water and education.
- UNICEF Nepal will respond to immediate humanitarian needs with life-saving and urgent assistance while addressing underlying risks and causes of vulnerability to disasters through building back systems and resilience with multi-sectoral approaches.