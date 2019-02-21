Housing grant distribution process simplified

The meeting of the Council of Ministers has eased the process of receiving grants through the second amendment of guideline on distribution of private housing reconstruction tranches. The Council of Ministers has allowed beneficiaries to receive grants for reconstruction of their private houses in an appropriate private plot located in another place within the district where the house damaged by the earthquake was located or in a Ward adjacent to the district where the damaged house was located.

Likewise, the Cabinet has also decided to provide an additional grant of Rs. 200,000, after completion of due procedure determined by the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), for beneficiaries whose house constructed in encroached public land, forest land or government land was damaged by earthquake, if they or their immediate family members do not have any land anywhere else in Nepal, to purchase construction plots.

According to the revised guideline, if landless earthquake survivors listed in the beneficiary list do not want to move to another place as mentioned above, they can reconstruct their private house on the plots they have been living traditionally. But, they should be recommended from the local government with public guarantee along with evidences of utility bills such as water, electricity or telephone connected to the damaged house on the mentioned plots.

The local government will record the application for house construction including details of its length, breadth, height, site plan, distance from the road space and provide construction permit. But it has been clarified that such permit will not be deemed as registration of land ownership. For people who had been living in houses owned by other people, and if that house had been damaged by the earthquake and they have become homeless, a decision has been taken to list them as beneficiaries and provide grant accordingly if the concerned house owner provides permission build house on their plots or provides another plot for house reconstruction.

If the beneficiaries living in earthquake-affected traditional heritage areas identified by the NRA such as Sankhu, Bungamati, Khokana, Gorkha Palace heritage area, Nuwakot Palace heritage area and Dolakha Bhimeswar temple area reconstruct their houses reflecting traditional style, each beneficiary will get an additional grant of Rs. 50,000 at the recommendation of local government. The government has given such privilege for protection and promotion of traditional settlements. Likewise, a decision has also been taken to list owners of damaged adjoining houses as beneficiaries and provided them grants, if the adjoining houses were damaged in the course of reconstruction of private houses in earthquake affected areas. Such problems were seen specifically in the Kathmandu Valley, where houses are constructed adjoined to each other. If the beneficiary house owners in ancient settlements damaged by the earthquake want to go into multi-storey or multi-ownership structure, the NRA can decide to list such house owners as beneficiaries and provide them grants at the recommendation of local governments. Likewise, a decision has also been taken to provide Rs. 200,000 - the amount of first and second tranches - together through the municipality, to be reimbursed from the NRA later, to the beneficiaries of the heritage settlement areas damaged by the earthquake, if the municipality recommends so. The guideline revised by the Council of Ministers says, if individuals from vulnerable settlements have purchased plots with their own costs and reconstructed private houses, the registration fees they paid for the purchase of the plot will be reimbursed as grant. But, such amount will not be more than Rs. 200,000.

Likewise, for earthquake survivor beneficiaries who obtained plots in an integrated settlement or for those moving location with grant for plot purchase, a decision has also been taken to waive the registration tariff when transferring the ownership of construction plot back to the earthquake survivors except for the tariff for land purchase for settlement development at the initial stage. Likewise, the NRA is going to provide an additional Rs. 50,000 in addition to their regular grant through local governments to beneficiaries in vulnerable groups who are not in a position to reconstruct their houses even with the grant, if they have not been covered by the technical assistance program provided by non-governmental organizations.