Houses of Laprak integrated settlement handed over to beneficiaries

Gorkha, April 22

The earthquake beneficiaries of the largest integrated settlement in Laprak of Gorkha have received the land ownership certificates after the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) completed constructing the houses there. There are 573 houses built in the settlement.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyewali and President of NRNA Kumar Panta handed over the houses to the residents of Laprak Integrated Settlement in Dharche Rural Municipality. CEO Gyewali then handed over Lalpurja, the land ownership certificates, to those residents.

On the occasion, CEO Gyewali thanked NRNA and all the Nepalis living in different parts of the world for supporting in the construction of the settlement.

He suggested the locals to carry out home stay services in those houses for sustainable livelihood. He also informed them that the government is managing necessary budget to build other infrastructures at the settlement like rain water outlet and sewerage.

President of NRNA Kumar Pant expressed satisfaction that the Nepalis living abroad could contribute in rebuilding the houses for people in Laprak. He also expressed his commitment that the Association would work with the people there to uplift their living standard in future as well.

Member of the Federal Parliament Hariraj Adhikari, Chair of Dharche Rural Municipality Santa Bahadur Gurung, NRA Executive Committee Member Dhruba Prasad Sharma, Project Director of the NRA’s District Level Project Implementation Unit (Grant Management and Local Infrastructure) Ramsharan Acharya and vice president of NRNA Sonam Lama were also presented at the handing over function.

The integrated settlement in Gupsipakha of Dharchu Rural Municipality in Gorkha is a joint initiative of the NRA and NRNA. While the NRNA provided financial support to build houses, the NRA provided necessary land and would now help construct various infrastructures.