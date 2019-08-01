Hetauda sees eight dengue cases in past five days

Health workers suspect the number of vector-borne diseases could be on the rise.

Subash Bidari

As many as eight cases of dengue have been found in Hetauda, the capital of Province 3, in the past five days. Additionally, one person has been found infected with scrub typhus, an infectious mite-borne disease.

According to the District Health Office in Makwanpur, out of the total 29 people who tested for dengue, eight tested positive.

Bhup Narayan Yadav, chief at the health office laboratory in Makwanpur, said, “The patients infected with dengue and scrub typhus were from various wards of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City.”

There has been an increase in the number of dengue and scrub typhus patients in the past week, said Anil Yadav, laboratory unit chief at the Hetauda Hospital.

Health workers suspect that the sharp rise in dengue patients can be attributed to stagnant water after recent floods and inundation. It is estimated that the number of dengue patients could be even higher if patients who go to Chitwan and Kathmandu for treatment are taken into consideration.

“About 20 patients visit the hospital lab daily for dengue and scrub typhus tests. We send them to the District Health Office lab, as it provides tests free of cost,” said Anil.

There could be many patients suffering from vector-borne diseases in Makwanpur but the District Health Office lacks resources for confirmation.

“We do not test all the patients recommended by the Hetauda Hospital. We carry out tests based on the patients’ health reports. We have only 50 dengue test kits. We have asked for at least 200 more kits,” said Bhup Narayan.

Makwanpur District Health Office laboratory last year had carried out tests of 166 people, out of which five were diagnosed with dengue. To stop the outbreak of the disease, the office had launched a dengue awareness campaign.

The health authorities, however, have not taken such initiatives this year.