Heavy rains leave people at risk of floods and landslides

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in the country.

Rain-fed rivers have started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding. Landslides have erupted in various places disrupting the road sections, mainly in rural areas, and many settlements in the southern plains have been waterlogged.

In Kailali, local people are in abject fear, as the water level has increased in Karnali, Mohana, Kandra Kanda and Khutiya rivers. Water level has increased by 1.05 metres in the Mohana river given the continuous rainfall for the past two days. The Mohana river, which flows from west to east in the district, inundates dozen of settlements of Godawari, Dhangadhi, Kailari and Bhajani local units every year.

Chief District Officer Yagyaraj Bohara said that his office has sent warning signals to people living near flood-prone areas. “Prior information system is in place to warn locals of possible floods and landslides. All necessary arrangements have been made for relief and rescue in case of emergencies,” said Bohara.

Since Tuesday, Sukhiram Chaudhary, of Bhajani Lalbojhi, has been restless and keeping an eye on the water level of the nearby rivers. “I haven’t been able to sleep well for the past few days. I don’t know when the swollen Mohana and Kandra rivers will enter the settlement and sweep away houses and flood fields,” he said.

In Bajura, multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains has obstructed the Sanphe-Martadi road section. The landslides have caused roadblocks at Balde, Amkot and Tipada leaving scores of vehicles stranded.

Chief District Officer of Bajura Ganga Prasad Neupane said efforts are on to clear the road sections and resume movement. “Division Road Office in Sanphebagar has been asked to clear the debris,” said Neupane.

Similarly, a landslide at Siddababa near Butwal has obstructed Siddhartha Highway from Thursday evening. Bhimlal Bhattarai, the DSP at Area Police Office in Butwal, said that it is not possible to clear the debris and resume transportation anytime soon since the area is experiencing heavy rainfall.

In Sunsari, the Koshi river has started eroding embankments at Chilaiya settlement in Srilanka Tappu of Barahachhetra Municipality. “Around 150 people of 50 families at Chilaiya settlement are at risk of possible floods as the Koshi has swollen in the last few days,” said Shyam Limbu, the ward member of Barahachhetra. He said the water flow is increasing by the day in the river.

Similarly, Bailey bridges along Beni-Jomsom road section are also at high risk of floods. “Bailey bridges at Galeshwor and Tiplang are risk from the Kaligandaki river. We have stopped heavy vehicles from moving along the road section,” said Myagdi Police Chief Mahendra Marasini. According to him, the flooded river has started eroding the foundation of the Bailey bridges.

In Morang, rain water inundated various places in Biratnagar Metropolitan City. Koshi Zonal Hospital has been waterlogged due to lack of proper drainage system. The floodwater entered the pharmacy and administrative building, affecting services. Even the provincial assembly building of Province 1 has been inundated.

(With inputs from our local correspondents)

Man missing in flooded stream

ITAHARI: A 35-year-old man went missing after being swept away by the flooded Sukumari stream in Itahari of Sunsari district on Thursday. Police said Sagar Thapa, a permanent resident of Udayapur, working in a grille factory, was swept away while he was fishing in the rain-swollen stream. The security personnel and the locals searched for the victim but he hasn’t been found yet. (PR

Published: 12-07-2019 09:00