Handover of remaining reconstruction works begins

Kathmandu, September 15

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) which was established by the government to implement the reconstruction of infrastructures damaged by the April 2015 earthquake has started handing over the remaining works to the concerned ministries and departments.

Remaining works of the reconstruction of private housing, settlement development, government and public buildings, health institutions, educational institutions, Gumbas, roads and bridges were handed over to the concerned agencies amidst a function organized here today.

The responsibility of rebuilding remaining private houses and settlement development has now been entrusted to the Department of Urban Development and Building Construction (DUDBC) of the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD). It has also been given the responsibility of reconstructing the remaining government and public buildings, health institutions and rebuilding heritage sites and Gumbas that were under the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) Building.

At the function, Project Director of CLPIU (Building) Shyam Kishor Singh handed over the related documents to Nabaraj Pyakurel, Director General of the DUDBC.

Deputy Director of the CLPIU (Grant Management and Local Infrastructure – GMaLI) Narayan Prasad Shrestha also handed over the works to Pyakurel regarding the reconstruction of private houses and settlement development.

Similarly, the remaining works of rebuilding educational institutions have been handed over to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST). At the function, Secretary at the NRA Sushil Chandra Tiwari handed over the responsibility to Ram Prasad Thapaliya, Secretary at the MoEST.

Likewise, the responsibility of rebuilding remaining roads and bridges and Gumbas that are less than 100 years old has now been entrusted on the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA). Deputy Director of CLPIU (GMaLI) Shrestha handed over the related documents to Ishwar Chandra Marahatta, Director General of the Department of Local Infrastructure (DoLI).

All the remaining works, including assets, liabilities, documents and office were handed over to the concerned departments at the function. Those entrusted with these responsibilities would resume the reconstruction works immediately.

Addressing the handing over ceremony at the NRA premises, Chief Executive Officer of the NRA Sushil Gyewali said the NRA has managed to carry out the basic reconstruction works of the main infrastructures in the last five years eight months and 20 days.

Informing that the NRA is organizing an international conference on Nepal’s reconstruction (ICNR) on December 7 to 9 this year to highlight Nepal’s achievements in the post-earthquake reconstruction, Gyewali said that a detailed roadmap of building disaster-resilient Nepal will be presented during the conference.

Secretary at the MoEST Ram Prasad Thapaliya and Secretary at the MoFAGA Ek Narayan Aryal expressed their commitment to complete the remaining reconstruction works that have been entrusted on their respective ministries.

The 20th meeting of the NRA Steering Committee chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on August 25 had decided to handover the remaining reconstruction works to the concerned government agencies.

Though the main works have been handed over, the NRA would remain till December 25 this year, during which it will carry out the reconstruction of Dharahara area, Ranipokhari, Singh Durbar and Ranoddwip Durbar within the Narayanhiti Palace Museum.

Besides, it will also carry out its auditing and facilitate the handover and organize the international conference in December.