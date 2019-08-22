22 Aug 2019

Grant approved for flood victims in Nepal (20 Aug 2019)

Report
from Government of Hong Kong SAR
Published on 20 Aug 2019 View Original

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $3.009 million to Amity Foundation, Hong Kong for providing relief to flood victims in Nepal.

Announcing the grant today (August 20), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide food, tarpaulins, solar lights as well as hygiene items to the victims. The Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, Amity Foundation, Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Issued at HKT 19:17

