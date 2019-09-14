Grant approved for flood victims in Nepal

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $1.606 million to Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) China for providing relief to flood victims in Nepal.

Announcing the grant today (September 12), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide food and household items to the victims. The Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living. The grant, together with the one approved earlier in connection with this flood in Nepal, will take the accumulative value of grants and the number of beneficiaries to $4.615 million and 37 900 respectively. As the targeted localities of relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, ADRA China will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Thursday, September 12, 2019

Issued at HKT 14:59