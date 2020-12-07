Government extends NRA term for one year

Kathmandu, December 6

The Government of Nepal has extended the term of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) for one year. The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on November 30 extended the NRA’s tenure for one more year. The present term was till December 25 this year.

The Council of Ministers has said the NRA’s tenure has been extended as per the Sub-Article 3 of Article 3 of the 2072 Act related to reconstruction of structures damaged in the earthquake.

As per the decision, the NRA will implement the reconstruction work as per the allocated budget for this fiscal year 2077/78 which ends in mid-July 2021.

During the rest of the period (July 16, 2021 to December 25, 2021), the NRA will carry out final works of reconstruction of private houses, Singh Durbar, Ranipokhari and Dharahara. During the period, the NRA will update financial details and auditing and prepare all documents related to responsibilities and assets to hand them over to the concerned government agencies.

Earlier, the meeting of the NRA Steering Committee held on September 21, 2020 and chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had recommended for the extension. The meeting had taken the decision due to the pandemic situation caused by the spread of Covid-19, constraints in generating resources and the marginalized communities yet to rebuild their houses.

The meeting had also decided that the NRA should take up the responsibility of reconstruction of major projects.