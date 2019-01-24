Gorkha Earthquake: Urban Housing Reconstruction Status Paper

This status paper has been prepared by HRRP with the objective of providing a snapshot of progress in urban reconstruction to date, the challenges and opportunities in urban reconstruction, and some suggestions for next steps.

The document introduces the context, provides photographs of common housing typologies found in urban areas, shares examples of reconstruction issues in urban parts of earthquake affected districts, and provides information about initiatives to address some of these issues.

One area that this paper does not cover is renters in urban sectors due to a lack of information on this topic.

This is clearly an important factor in urban housing reconstruction and it is recommended that research and documentation on this topic be carried out.

This paper was reviewed by the Technical Advisor on Urban Reconstruction in the Government of Nepal’s (GoN) National Reconstruction Authority (NRA). This is ‘version 0’ of the paper and it is hoped that it will be a living document that can be updated and improved as and when required.