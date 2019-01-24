24 Jan 2019

Gorkha Earthquake: 18 Moderately Affected Districts

Report
from Housing Recovery and Reconstruction Platform – Nepal (HRRP)
Published on 08 Jul 2018
Download PDF (8.96 MB)

The Gorkha Earthquake, which struck Nepal on 25 April 2015, caused widespread damage and loss of life across almost 50% of the country. The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) identified 32 districts as earthquake affected, across five different categories of impact:

• Severely Hit: Gorkha, Dhading, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchok, Dolakha, and Ramechhap

• Crisis Hit: Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Kavre, Okhaldhunga, Sindhuli, and Makwanpur

• Hit with Heavy Losses: Lamjung, Tanahun, Chitwan, Solukhumbhu, and Khotang

• Hit: Kaski, Parbat, Syangja, Palpa, Gulmi, and Baglung

• Slightly Affected: Myagdi, Arghakhanchi, Nawalpur, Parasi, Bhojpur, Dhankhuta, and Sankhuwasabha

This report focuses on the moderately, or less, affected districts; those in the ‘hit with heavy losses’, ‘hit’, and ‘slightly affected’ categories.

