Gorkha Earthquake: 18 Moderately Affected Districts

The Gorkha Earthquake, which struck Nepal on 25 April 2015, caused widespread damage and loss of life across almost 50% of the country. The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) identified 32 districts as earthquake affected, across five different categories of impact:

• Severely Hit: Gorkha, Dhading, Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchok, Dolakha, and Ramechhap

• Crisis Hit: Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Kavre, Okhaldhunga, Sindhuli, and Makwanpur

• Hit with Heavy Losses: Lamjung, Tanahun, Chitwan, Solukhumbhu, and Khotang

• Hit: Kaski, Parbat, Syangja, Palpa, Gulmi, and Baglung

• Slightly Affected: Myagdi, Arghakhanchi, Nawalpur, Parasi, Bhojpur, Dhankhuta, and Sankhuwasabha

This report focuses on the moderately, or less, affected districts; those in the ‘hit with heavy losses’, ‘hit’, and ‘slightly affected’ categories.