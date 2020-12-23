GIEWS Country Brief: Nepal 23-December-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Area planted with 2021 wheat crop estimated at above-average level

• Cereal production in 2020 close to record level

• Near-average cereal import requirements forecast for 2020/21 marketing year (July/June)

• Monsoon floods and COVID-19 pandemic heighten food insecurity

Area planted with 2021 wheat crop estimated at above‑average level

Planting of the 2021 mostly irrigated wheat crop, for harvest next March, has just concluded. Favourable weather conditions since the beginning of October and ample supplies of irrigation water, following above‑average May‑September monsoon rains, supported planting activities and benefitted crop germination. The area planted is estimated at an above‑average level, driven by strong local demand.

Cereal production in 2020 close to record level

Harvesting of the 2020 main season crops, mostly rice and maize, has just concluded. The 2020 paddy production is estimated at a near‑record level of 5.5 million tonnes, reflecting the high level of plantings. Localized damages to standing crops were reported in western and central parts of the country due to floods following heavy rains in June and late September. The 2020 maize output is estimated at a record level of 2.7 million tonnes, continuing the steady increase observed during the last eight consecutive years, supported by the high level of plantings driven by strong demand from the feed industry. The 2020 wheat output, harvested in June, is estimated at a bumper level of 2.2 million tonnes, owing to above‑average levels of both area planted and yields. Overall, the 2020 aggregate cereal production is estimated at about 10.8 million tonnes, similar to the 2019 record level.