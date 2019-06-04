GIEWS Country Brief: Nepal 04-June-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Prospects for 2019 wheat output favourable

Near-average cereal import requirements forecast for 2019/20 marketing year (July/June)

Overall, food security situation is good

Prospects for 2019 wheat output favourable

Harvesting of the 2019 wheat crop is almost completed in the southern low-lying areas and is expected to finalize by the end of June in the northern hilly areas. Official forecasts indicate a record production of 2.2 million tonnes, mostly reflecting bumper yields supported by favourable weather conditions in the main producing areas. Between October and May, precipitations were above average in the southern plain (locally known as Terai Region), which accounts for more than 60 percent of the total annual wheat production. In the high altitude Hills and Mountains agro-ecological regions, snowfall was adequate during the winter months, protecting the wheat crops from freezing temperatures and after melting supported ample soil moisture content during the critical spring months. In addition, adequate supplies of highyielding seed varieties, which covered nearly half of the planted area, and fertilizers increased productivity.

The 2019 maize crop, for harvest from August onwards, is growing under favourable weather conditions (see ASI map). The area planted is estimated at 942 079 hectares, slightly above last year’s high level and continuing the steady increase for the seventh consecutive year, reflecting the high demand by the feed industry. Assuming average yields, the 2019 maize output is expected to surpass the 2018 record level.

Land preparation and planting of the 2019 paddy crop are progressing at a normal pace supported by above-average rains. The adequate supply of agricultural inputs and the effects of the official programmes promoting rice production are expected to keep the planted area close to the previous year’s high level.

Near-average cereal import requirements forecast for 2019/20 marketing year

Cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at a near-average level of 1.2 million tonnes. Rice imports in 2019 are forecast at 500 000 tonnes, 13 percent below the average level, reflecting expectations of a bumper output. Supported by sustained demand from the feed industry, import requirements for maize are expected to remain at an above-average level of 500 000 tonnes. Wheat imports, normally accounting for minor quantities, are forecast at a five-year low, in line with the forecast record output.

Overall, food security situation is good

The overall food security situation is good, following three consecutive years of bumper harvests. However, concerns remain for an estimated 4.6 million food insecure people, accounting for 15 percent of the total population, mostly concentrated in the remote northern parts of Far-Western and Mid-Western mountainous regions. In these regions, generally low agricultural productivity and poorly functioning markets limit the access to food for most vulnerable population.