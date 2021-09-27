Gender Equality Update no. 33 - Youth Innovation and Intervention in the times of COVID-19

INTRODUCTION

During the pandemic, youth networks, groups and individuals have continuously worked to address the needs of communities across Nepal. During the Gender in Humanitarian Action Task Team (GiHA- TT) meeting on 1 July 2021, youth networks, activists and development practitioners discussed how they are responding to the challenges posed by COVID-19 through pioneering interventions. The meeting included governmental organisations, such as the National Youth Council and the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens (MoWCSC), development partners and several UN agencies. Envoys from civil society organisations, international non-governmental organisations and diverse networks representing youth, LGBTIQ+ communities, children, Dalit women, women with disabilities, Muslim women, women engaged in sex work, rural women, indigenous communities and Madhesi women were present. This Gender Equality Update highlights some of the innovative solutions Nepal’s youth have designed and executed during the COVID-19 crisis, such as creating informative podcasts, distributing medical equipment, running awareness campaigns and taking part in government-funded start-ups. This update also captures information on the Generation Equality Forum and campaign, which brought together the next generation of women’s rights activists with veteran gender equality advocates and visionaries.