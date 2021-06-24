Gender Equality Update no. 31 - GESI Mainstreaming in COVID-19 Response: Building upon lessons learned and good practices in 2020 (June 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The 2020 COVID-19 situation in Nepal culminated in a favorable note, with the World Health Organization Nepal Country Office reporting in December a declining trend in the “number of RT-PCR tests, positivity rate, number of active cases and cases in home isolation over the last one month”. Five months later, however, the trend has been drastically reversed and Nepal is again facing the effect of the pandemic. Regarded as the second wave of the surge, Nepal has recorded, 144,247 additional confirmed cases and an increase in the national average positivity rate from 12.7% on 30 December 2020 to 49.4% on 11 May 2021. Against this backdrop, the imperative of bringing together and building upon good practices and lessons learned to better confront the rising tide of the pandemic could never be overemphasized.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Nepal has been responding to the crises with a focus on the gendered impacts of the pandemic and leaving no one behind, a commitment Nepal pledged to pursue in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. Women and other vulnerable and excluded groups have experienced the most severe negative effects of the pandemic due to pre-existing deep-seated inequalities and discriminatory practices. Challenges, such as increasing incidents of maternal deaths due to lack of access to services, loss of livelihood, rising care burden, and swelling statistics on gender-based violence (GBV) threaten to reverse the progress attained on women’s empowerment and gender equality.

Since the 2015 earthquake, Nepal’s Gender in Humanitarian Action Task Team (GiHA-TT) has served as UNCT’s flagship mechanism to ensure that the women and the country’s most vulnerable and excluded groups are not left out during humanitarian interventions. The GiHA-TT was reactivated in April 2020 to mainstream gender and social inclusion (GESI) in all responses to the pandemic. Chaired by the UN Women Nepal, the GiHA-TT is a multi- stakeholder mechanism comprised of government, civil society organisations (CSOs), development partners, and UN agencies. It serves as a virtual platform that facilitates constructive dialogues, honors a diversity of voices, demonstrates thought leadership, and enables greater clarity with regard to coordinating GESI efforts in humanitarian work. In 2020, GiHA-TT conducted 15 virtual meetings, during which leaders representing 76 agencies/organizations made presentations about the impact of COVID-19 on various GESI concerns. These consisted of CSOs (63%), government agencies (17%), UN agencies (13%), and individual experts/development partners (7%).

On 10 July 2020, the UN Women Nepal conducted a meeting poll to assess the effectiveness of the GiHA-TT meetings from April to July 2020. The result showed that an average of 54% of the participants found the meetings to be very good in terms of knowledge sharing, thematic focus, fostering a coordinated and coherent approach on GESI, and content. An average of 29% of the respondents found those same aspects of the meeting to be “excellent” and the rest (17%) rated them as “good.”

The members and partners of GiHA-TT pursued coordinated initiatives to advocate, re-purpose, and deliver support to the most vulnerable and excluded populations. Through these, they collected timesensitive information on the ground realities and helped remind duty bearers about the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on invisible segments of the population who are often unintentionally excluded during emergency situations.

This Gender Equality Update 31 presents a collection of GiHA-TT members’ insights from mainstreaming GESI in the COVID-19 response in 2020. Readers are encouraged to use or innovate on the actions taken, build upon them, and share their own learnings to GiHA-TT to build a repository of knowledge that could further illuminate Nepal’s journey to recovery.