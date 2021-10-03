Gender Equality Update no. 30 - Managing the Current Wave of COVID-19 and Preparing for Monsoon Season

INTRODUCTION

Each monsoon season, Nepal becomes particularly vulnerable to floods and landslides caused by heavy rain. This year, experts are predicting that Nepal will receive even more rainfall than normal between June and September. The current wave of COVID-19 has already severely impacted vulnerable populations – and now a heavy monsoon season is likely to further exacerbate their condition. This GE Update focuses on the lessons learned from past years and key recommendations to prepare for monsoon season in light of COVID-19.