Gender Equality Update no. 14 - Gender in the COVID-19 Response (April 2020)

With the world responding to the COVID-19 virus, it is important to consider response and recovery mechanisms through a gender lens. While women, as caregivers, breadwinners and health care workers, play critical roles in times of crisis, many of the impacts of COVID19 are affecting women the most, exacerbating pre-existing social and economic inequalities, barriers and discrimination in their homes and communities.

In Nepal, with nine confirmed cases as of 6 April 2020, the government has placed the entire country on lockdown from the 24th March 2020. While the strict measures are required to contain the spread, they will also lead to long-lasting socio-economic consequences for the country. In this context, preparedness, response and recovery efforts can lead to better outcomes if the voices of those most vulnerable are brought into decision-making, defining their roles and specific needs in terms of protection, response and recovery. Considering the gendered impact of COVID-19 globally, UN Women Nepal is coordinating with women’s groups and excluded groups to enhance the gender-responsiveness of all response and recovery efforts.