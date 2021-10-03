Gender Equality in Numbers: Progress and Challenges in Achieving Gender Equality in Nepal

1. Introduction

Nepal promulgated its new Constitution in September 2015, in which it committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination, building an egalitarian and inclusive society, and achieving economic equality, prosperity, and social justice. In the same month, the member states of the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, resolving to combat inequalities, build just and inclusive societies, protect human rights, and promote gender equality. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out in that Agenda include achieving gender equality by 2030.

In Sustainable Development Goals: Status and Roadmap – 2016-2030, Nepal’s National Planning Commission (NPC) emphasised the alignment between the SDGs and “the fundamental rights of the citizens enshrined in the Constitution of Nepal and… the country’s roadmap of transitioning swiftly to an equitable middle-income country.” The report considers Nepal’s development status and highlights the opportunities and challenges that need to be addressed in order to achieve the SDGs. The need for “a strong monitoring system with credible data” is recognized, including the need for disaggregated data (by sex, age, ethnicity, disability, location, administrative units, and wealth) to ensure no one is left behind. Without data that capture the realities of different groups of women – including women who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination – inequalities remain invisible. To monitor progress for women and girls, the collection of quality and comparable gender statistics is required.

This report compiles the data currently available for the gender-related SDGs and important indicators concerning the situation of women and girls in Nepal, with the purpose of examining the status of gender equality in Nepal five years after the SDGs were adopted (and 25 years after the Beijing Platform for Action4 ). Later in 2021, a Country Gender Equality Profile (CGEP) for Nepal will be published with detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis on progress and challenges in achieving gender equality