Gender Brief 2021 - WFP Nepal, March 2022

Gender context in Nepal

The Constitution of Nepal 2015 commits to “ending discriminations relating to class, caste, indigenous ethnicity, region, language, religion and gender”.

Women’s representation in the Federal Parliament stands at 33.5 percent and 41 percent at the local level.

However, major challenges remain, demonstrated by Nepal ranking 106 out of 156 countries in the 2021 Gender Inequality Index. The ratio of employed women to men stands at 59 women to 100 men. Nepal’s patriarchal society and gendered social norms traditionally increase the burden on women and girls.

These were further heightened by the pandemic which increased the burden of unpaid care and domestic work on women. Social norms and practices often influence women’s decision-making power abilities at the household and community level. Women’s participation in economic life is still characterized by non-productive, non-paid, and hazardous agricultural employment and is limited by the lack of access to land and limited education. Women belonging to other marginalized groups such as Dalits, Indigenous Peoples, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) also face major hurdles in accessing social services due to a lack of legal identity e.g., citizenship card, disability card, as well as a lack of awareness of their rights and entitlements through Government social protection schemes.