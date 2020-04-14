Gender and Early Warning Systems: Nepal

Early warning systems (EWS) that do not explicitly consider gender are likely to increase the marginalization or vulnerability of marginalized gender groups. Research in Nepal explores the interaction between gender and flood early warning systems, extracting key findings, and distilling a checklist for gender-aware, -sensitive, and -transformative early warning systems.

KEY FACTS

Research focused on five aspects of an EWS where gender is most influential: vulnerability, participation, dissemination, response, and power and decision making.

We interviewed 92 women and 35 men in west, central and East Nepal and held a further 11 focus groups were held, and another 28 vulnerable or marginalised women were also interviewed.

94 per cent of respondents think that women are more impacted by flooding than men.

74 per cent of respondents said that male economic migration has affected how their family receives risk and EWS information.