Fourth monthly review of NRA held: 46k houses rebuilt in the period

Kathmandu, December 4

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) held its fourth monthly review of its work in this fiscal year, i.e. mid-July to mid-December 2020. The review meeting held today expressed its commitment to complete the remaining reconstruction works within the stipulated time.

As per the review, 46,270 private houses were rebuilt in the four months period while 27 schools and 12 archeological heritage monuments were reconstructed.

During this period, 6,600 beneficiaries receive the second tranche while 5,114 beneficiaries received the third tranche. Additional 685 retrofitting beneficiaries signed agreement, out of which 450 received the first tranche of the government grant for retrofitting their houses.

In this period, 110 reconstruction beneficiaries have been added to the grant list and 1,350 beneficiaries, including the new enlisted ones, signed agreement for the grant.

The reconstruction of Ranipokhari has been completed and inaugurated during this period and the 19th floor of Dharahara has been raised.

Likewise, 1,448 landless beneficiaries have been granted permission to build houses at the present location while Rs. 200,000 has been provided to 77 beneficiaries to buy land in safe locations.

During this period, various phases of construction is being carried out in 305 kilometers of 20 local rural roads.

The number of beneficiaries filing their appeal has increased significantly during this period. Altogether, 18,221 applications have been collected for registration at the Appeal Committee. Out of this, 1,368 applications have been cleared.

The total expenditure during this period is Rs. 7.84 billion, as per the financial report presented at the review meeting.

Chief Executive Officer of the NRA Sushil Gyewali said that all efforts need to be focused on completing the remaining reconstruction works, as the NRA has less than seven and half months left.

Saying that the last deadline has been set for receiving the government grant for reconstruction and retrofitting, CEO Gyewali directed the NRA officials to reach out to the beneficiaries to encourage them to rebuild their houses.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on November 30 has extended the tenure of the NRA for one year from December 25. The NRA will carry out the overall reconstruction works within this fiscal year and will focus on handover works in the remaining period.