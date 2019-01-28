Four winters passed under huts, quake survivors say

- BALARAM GHIMIRE, RASUWA

Displaced earthquake survivors in Haku and Dandagaun of Rasuwa district have already spent four winters in makeshift huts. Victims say living in these temporary shelter in the cold is becoming unbearable for them.

Around 470 displaced quake victims are still living in Bogatitar and Khalte, of Uttargaya Rural Municipality, and Inarpati and Satbise, of Nuwakot district, after landslides triggered by the quake of April 2015 destroyed their houses and properties. There are 269 families living in temporary shelters in Khalte alone. Among them, some of the victims have received Rs200,000 to purchase land plots whereas some are in still in process to receive the relief amount.

Victims said that they have spent the last three and a half years living with the hope that some day they will be rehabilitated. “We are in no condition to return to our village,” said Chheku Lama, a quake victim, adding that the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) had assured them that they would be shifted to an integrated settlement of Khalte.

However, a recent geological study has also listed Khalte as a risky area. Victims said they feel cheated by NRA officials.

“If they had informed us on time, we could find other alternatives,” said another victim Janga Bahadur Tamang, adding that they cannot purchase a land plot in Rs200,000, as the price of lands have been increased.

Displaced families are demanding they be shifted to Tallo Pahire after constructing an integrated settlement there. The geologist’s survey listed 70 places of the district as risky areas. According to the survey report, 30 settlements have to be relocated immediately.

There are 999 families living in risky settlements. Among them, 423 families have already received Rs200,000 to purchase land plots, said District Project Implementation Unit of the NRA.

