Four schools handed over in Nuwakot

Kathmandu, March 19

Buildings of four schools in Nuwakot, reconstructed by the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) have been jointly inaugurated and handed over to the concerned school management committees and the rural municipalities.

The schools that have been reconstructed with the financial assistance of the Indian government are Shree Kalika Madhyamik Bidhyalay of Ward no.3 of Kakani Rural Municipality, Shree Saraswati Madhyamik Bidhyalay of Ward 2 of Dupcheswar Rural Municipality, Shree Panchalinge Madhyamik Bidhyalay of Ward no. 3 of Kispang Rural Municipality and Shree Pimaltar Madhyamik Bidhyalay of Ward no. 2 of Tarkeswar Rural Municipality.

At the handing over ceremony held today at the premises of Kalika Madhyamik Bidhyalay, Chief Executive Officer of the NRA Sushil Gyewali handed over the keys of the schools to the concerned schools and rural municipalities. Chief of the Press, Information and Cultural Section of the Indian Embassy Navin Kumar was present at the function.

CEO Gyewali expressed hope that investment made in the reconstruction of these schools would help bridge the gap between the government and private schools. He stressed on the importance of roles of the teachers and parents to improve the educational standards in these schools.

Navin Kumar of the Indian Embassy said that the investment on schools is the best bet on the people and country.

The four schools have reconstructed at the cost of Rs. 167 million under the grant provided by the government of India.

About 1,800 students will benefit from these newly-reconstructed schools. The buildings have class rooms, libraries and laboratories, rooms for administration and accounts and necessary toilets.

Project Director of the NRA’s Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education) Ramsharan Sapkota and Deputy Director Dr. Yubaraj Sangraula were in attendance at the handing over ceremony. Others present were Chairpersons of Kakani, Dupcheswar, Tarkeswar and Kispang rural municipalities and office bearers of the NRA’s District Level Project Implementation Unit (Education).