Foundation Laid for School in Dhapasi

Kathmandu, February 22

Foundation stone was laid here today for the construction of Shree Dhapasi Madhyamik Bidhyalay of Ward no. 4 of Tokha in Kathmandu. Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel laid the foundation stone.

The school is being reconstructed with the financial assistance of the Indian government. The 22-room school building is being built at the cost of Rs. 50.677 million. Out of 22 rooms, 13 will be classrooms while other rooms will be utilized to establish laboratory, library, administration, finance and teachers’ room. Yogi Hanuman JV is constructing the building to be completed within 15 months.

At the foundation laying ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Pokharel said that the Dhapasi Madhyamik Bidhyalay would set an example after the reconstruction. Praising the reconstruction of schools after the earthquake of being of high quality, Pokharel appreciated the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) for completing rebuilding 81 percent of schools damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

Chief Executive Officer of the NRA Sushil Gyewali said that the reconstruction of a school building in the heart of the city would build confidence of the students and hoped that it would contribute in enhancing the quality of education.

There are currently 398 students studying in the school, according to Shree Ram Thapa, principal of the school.

The Government of India is providing Rs. 5.8 billion for rebuild 71 schools in 8 districts that have been damaged in the April 2015 earthquake. Eight of these schools have already been constructed while 56 others are under-construction.