Foundation laid for school to be built with Indian aid

Kathmandu, February 18

The foundation stone was laid today for the reconstruction of Shree Kanti Bhairav Madhyamik Bidhyalay in Kageswari of Kathmandu that is being built with the Indian financial assistance.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyewali and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy in Nepal Namgya Khampa jointly laid the foundation stone today.

The model school, the biggest one to be built with the Indian assistance, is being constructed in Thali of Ward no. 5 of Kageswari Manahara Municipality. It is being reconstructed at the cost of Rs. 265.86 million, excluding VAT.

Addressing the foundation laying ceremony, CEO Gyewali expressed satisfaction that this model school is being built depicting traditional Nepali architecture and hoped that the school will also become a model in education standard as well.

The national investment and external assistance in rebuilding physical infrastructures of public schools will not only enhance the education standard but would also help bridge the gap in providing good education to needy students, Gyewali further said.

DCM Khampa shed light on India’s involvement in rebuilding schools after the 2015 earthquake and expressed hope that the reconstruction of Shree Kanti Bhairav school will be a unique example of friendship between the two countries.

Member of the Constituent Assembly Dipak Kuinkel, Mayor of Kageswari Manahara Municipality Krishnahari Thapa and Project Director of the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education) of the NRA Ramsharan Sapkota also addressed the ceremony.

The five-story school building will have 60 rooms, along with furniture and laboratory. Thirty of them will be classrooms, five rooms will be allocated for library and laboratory, one for the principal, two parents meeting rooms, one each for administration and accounts and eight rooms will be for the teachers. There will be eight more rooms which the school can use as per its need.

Besides, the school will have a canteen, fire fighting system, three badminton courts, two basketball courts and one theater to organize school events. All the floors in the building will have separate toilets for boys and girls.

There are about 900 students currently studying in the school, according to teacher Bishnu Prasad Poudel.

The construction company, Yogi Hanuman JV, has assured to complete the construction within a year, though the contract period is for 15 months. The construction began on February 8.

The Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee of India is the consultant company for this post-earthquake reconstruction project being carried out under the Indian financial assistance.

The Indian government has provided USD 500 million as financial assistance to rebuild schools. Under this assistance, 71 school infrastructures are being reconstructed in 8 districts. Out of this 8 schools have been reconstructed while 56 of them are various stages of construction.

On the occasion, Project Director of CLPIU (Education) Ramsharan Sapkota and Councilor at the Indian Embassy Prafulla Chandra Sharma signed agreement to rebuild six schools, including Kanti Bhairav.