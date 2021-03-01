Foundation laid for 44-room school in Dakshinkali

Kathmandu, February 24

Chief Executive officer of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gyewali laid the foundation stone for the construction of school buildings of Shree Champadevi Madhyamik Bidhyalay in Ward no. 1 of Dakshinkali Municipality here today.

The two school buildings of three and half storey will altogether have 44 rooms. The school buildings are being reconstructed under the grant assistance from the Indian government as per its commitment at the international donors’ conference held after the 2015 earthquake.

At the foundation laying ceremony, CEO Gyewali the investment in the reconstruction of physical structures would be worth the effort if the students receive standard education.

First Secretary of the Indian embassy Nabin Kumar who looks after the press, information and cultural affairs was also present at the ceremony.

Jay Hanuman Construction Company is constructing the school buildings within 15 months at the cost of Rs. 68.539, excluding VAT. The construction contract includes all necessary furniture of the school.

The school buildings will have 26 classrooms and rooms for laboratory, library, administration, accounts, teachers, examination rooms and a room for the principal. The twin buildings will also have three toilets each for male and female students which will be disable-friendly.

This public school currently has 290 students.

Mayor of Dakshinkali Municipality Mohan Bahadur Basnet and Project Director of the NRA’s Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education) Ramsharan Sapkota were also present at the foundation laying ceremony.