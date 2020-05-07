Forecast-based financing in Nepal: A return on investment study

Context

Floods and landslides are among the most destructive types of climate-related hazards present in Nepal. They are occurring with increased frequency, intensity and scope, particularly during the monsoon season within the densely populated southern Terai plains. Each year, tens of thousands of households are affected, justifying the pressing need to strengthen disaster risk reduction activities.

Growing evidence suggests that robust early warning systems based on credible scientific weather forecasts, together with preparedness and anticipatory action protocols, can add significant value in increasing community resilience and reducing the need for humanitarian assistance. The problem, however, has often been that although forecasts are available, the humanitarian community has not been able to use them effectively to take action prior to a climate-related shock turning into a disaster.

In Nepal, the government Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) possesses mechanisms to issue flood forecasts, but without sufficient lead times or timely communication mechanisms to allow for anticipatory actions in potentially affected communities. In addition, there is a gap between early warnings and anticipatory actions, preventing mitigation measures from taking place and thus suffering immense flood-related damages.

To address those challenges, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Nepal are implementing a Forecast-based Financing project (FbF) aimed at bridging the gap between early warnings and anticipatory actions for floods in the 14 most disaster-prone districts of the Terai region. As part of the effort to build evidence and analyse the benefits of investing in forecast-based anticipatory action in Nepal and other disaster-prone countries, a return on investment analysis was commissioned. This report presents the main results of that study.

The Humanitarian Return on Investment (H-ROI) Methodology

The return on investment methodology is widely used in finance for comparing the gains obtained from an investment (returns) with the costs of the investment over the course of its lifespan.

In the present study, the investment consists of inputs provided by donors, governments and humanitarian actors for emergency preparedness and anticipatory action initiatives. Returns are the quantitative savings and qualitative improvements in subsequent emergency responses that result from this investment.

Since 2014, in collaboration with other United Nations agencies, WFP has been developing a methodology for determining the quantitative savings and qualitative improvements obtained during an emergency response when prior investments in emergency preparedness and anticipatory action have been made.

The methodology is based on analysis of the eight evaluation criteria of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD-DAC). These criteria provide a widely agreed framework of performance standards for humanitarian action. An investment in preparedness or anticipatory action is analysed according to each criterion by comparing the improvements in an emergency response when the investment is in place with the situation without the investment. The methodology includes standard indicators for some criteria; for example, financial savings is an indicator for the efficiency criteria. These standard indicators are complemented by other indicators that are developed on a case-by-case basis. The analysis is based on available historical data, informed assumptions and a risk scenario for the setting being analysed, including the type of emergency, the populations affected and the probability of the hazard taking place.

The methodology allows analysis of a wide range of investments from the pre-positioning of food assistance and infrastructure to the provision of training and data systems. The results of the analysis support WFP and partners in better planning emergency preparedness activities and anticipatory actions, demonstrating evidence of their benefits and mobilizing resources efficiently