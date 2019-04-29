Following Chaudhary Foundation’s Artificial Limb Fitment Camps 476 people received prostheses, permanent center established

McCall Mash

There are an estimated 100,000 people in Nepal living with amputated limbs from accidents and illnesses like motor vehicle crashes to diabetes — making it a major public health crisis.

Beyond living with the trauma that caused them to lose their arms or legs, many say they feel alienated or isolated from their family, friends and communities.

But for the first time in years or even decades, 476 people could walk again thanks to the prosthetic limbs they received during Chaudhary Foundation’s Artificial Limb Fitment Camps in Kathmandu and Nawalparasi.

“I can only imagine how difficult life is for people who lost their leg for a sin that they haven't even committed,” said Binod Chaudhary, the chairman of the foundation, during the opening ceremony of the Nawalpur Camp. “It is not just standing and walking as we usually think, they are challenged to carry out their everyday activities — this is our small initiative to make their life a bit easier.”

The idea was born after Chaudhary Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 with the Indian Government to bring Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS or Jaipur Foot) — an organization that provides free prostheses, calipers and other equipment to beneficiaries around the world — to Nepal.

Chaudhary noted that he was “highly impressed” by Jaipur Foot’s work, which is why he decided to have it come to Nepal.

The foundation, in partnership with Jaipur Foot and the Embassy of India, ran the joint initiative through the name “Artificial Limb Fitment Camp” and was supported by Sahaj Community Hospital in Nawalparasi and Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu.

Though the foundation aimed to provide 500 prostheses on a first come, first served basis, it turned no one away — the Kathmandu camp (Jan. 11 to 15) helped 58 recipients receive 59 limbs and the Nawalparasi camp (Jan. 17 to Feb. 21) helped another 418 beneficiaries receive 449.

“The artificial limb camp was the first of its kind in Nepal, where we were able to serve around 500 amputees,” said Varun Chaudhary, the executive director of the Chaudhary Group. “This is something we feel very proud of — providing service to those in need.”

During the camps, the demand for these services became apparent, with an average of 15 beneficiaries served daily. Chaudhary Foundation established a permanent center at Sahaj Community Hospital, called the CG Mahaveer Sabal Center, on April 20 because of this need.

"After this camp, I realized that there are a lot of people who are struggling to get prosthesis limb, which is why Chaudhary Foundation won’t do only one," Varun Chaudhary said. "We are trying our best to extend this service in a sustainable manner."

The center will support Nepal’s amputee population by regularly providing artificial limbs, post-fitment care and other aids throughout the year rather than only during the temporary camps.

Chaudhary Group is funding costs associated with its establishment — including space, equipment, installation, staff and training. However, the center is looking for additional donations to ensure these services are provided free of cost.

And for the 476 beneficiaries already helped, many said they had a new lease on life.