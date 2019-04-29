29 Apr 2019

Following Chaudhary Foundation’s Artificial Limb Fitment Camps 476 people received prostheses, permanent center established

Report
from Chaudhary Foundation
Published on 29 Apr 2019
© Chaudhary Foundation
Dhan said she works hard every day to be nice so she can be happy. After all, her first piece of advice is always, “if you [are] nice, you will be happy.” However, despite her kindness, Dhan said she isn't truly happy because she has felt different for over 35 years. It started with losing her leg in a car accident. But with a big smile on her face, she proudly proclaimed she was “happy now” because she was able to walk for the first time in decades with her new prosthetic leg that she received on Jan. 17 during the Nawalparasi camp.
© Chaudhary Foundation

McCall Mash

There are an estimated 100,000 people in Nepal living with amputated limbs from accidents and illnesses like motor vehicle crashes to diabetes — making it a major public health crisis.

Beyond living with the trauma that caused them to lose their arms or legs, many say they feel alienated or isolated from their family, friends and communities.

But for the first time in years or even decades, 476 people could walk again thanks to the prosthetic limbs they received during Chaudhary Foundation’s Artificial Limb Fitment Camps in Kathmandu and Nawalparasi.

“I can only imagine how difficult life is for people who lost their leg for a sin that they haven't even committed,” said Binod Chaudhary, the chairman of the foundation, during the opening ceremony of the Nawalpur Camp. “It is not just standing and walking as we usually think, they are challenged to carry out their everyday activities — this is our small initiative to make their life a bit easier.”

The idea was born after Chaudhary Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 with the Indian Government to bring Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS or Jaipur Foot) — an organization that provides free prostheses, calipers and other equipment to beneficiaries around the world — to Nepal.

Chaudhary noted that he was “highly impressed” by Jaipur Foot’s work, which is why he decided to have it come to Nepal.

The foundation, in partnership with Jaipur Foot and the Embassy of India, ran the joint initiative through the name “Artificial Limb Fitment Camp” and was supported by Sahaj Community Hospital in Nawalparasi and Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu.

Though the foundation aimed to provide 500 prostheses on a first come, first served basis, it turned no one away — the Kathmandu camp (Jan. 11 to 15) helped 58 recipients receive 59 limbs and the Nawalparasi camp (Jan. 17 to Feb. 21) helped another 418 beneficiaries receive 449.

“The artificial limb camp was the first of its kind in Nepal, where we were able to serve around 500 amputees,” said Varun Chaudhary, the executive director of the Chaudhary Group. “This is something we feel very proud of — providing service to those in need.”

During the camps, the demand for these services became apparent, with an average of 15 beneficiaries served daily. Chaudhary Foundation established a permanent center at Sahaj Community Hospital, called the CG Mahaveer Sabal Center, on April 20 because of this need.

"After this camp, I realized that there are a lot of people who are struggling to get prosthesis limb, which is why Chaudhary Foundation won’t do only one," Varun Chaudhary said. "We are trying our best to extend this service in a sustainable manner."

The center will support Nepal’s amputee population by regularly providing artificial limbs, post-fitment care and other aids throughout the year rather than only during the temporary camps.

Chaudhary Group is funding costs associated with its establishment — including space, equipment, installation, staff and training. However, the center is looking for additional donations to ensure these services are provided free of cost.

And for the 476 beneficiaries already helped, many said they had a new lease on life.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.