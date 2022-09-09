Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 9, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • India’s first intranasal anti-COVID vaccine has been approved from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI); vaccine to be used for people above 18 years of age during emergency situations.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 227 new cases. There are 2,473 active cases at present and 168 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Demand to form a high-level committee to immediately investigate the incident of an assault on Dr. Karan Sah at the Karnali Institute of Health Sciences, Jumla.
  • 1,204 new dengue infections have been reported in Kathmandu valley in the last 3 days with 647 cases in Lalitpur, 522 in Kathmandu, and 35 in Bhaktapur.

Related Content