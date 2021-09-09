Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 9, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,347 new COVID-19 cases on September 8; COVID-19 cases may be declining but 18 deaths per day on average still a case of concern, say experts warning all it is too early to put our guard down; infection rate has declined by nearly 25 per cent in past 20 days

• With 10,739,864 doses of COVID-19 vaccines being administered, Nepal becomes the second among South Asian nations to vaccinate the highest number of people