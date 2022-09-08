Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 8, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

Hepatitis B infection has become more problematic in the remote Chumanuwri rural municipality of Gorkha with 31 infections in 5 different villages.

The government has introduced 4 different plans to control dengue infection along with the coordination of state government, local level, and the Health Ministry.

Recurring Theme(s):

COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 230 new cases. There are 2,505 active cases at present and 78 have recovered in last 24 hours.

The National Human Rights Commission has requested the government to take effective steps to control the spread of dengue infection on Tuesday.