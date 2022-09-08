Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 8, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
-
The government has introduced 4 different plans to control dengue infection along with the coordination of state government, local level, and the Health Ministry.
-
Hepatitis B infection has become more problematic in the remote Chumanuwri rural municipality of Gorkha with 31 infections in 5 different villages.
Recurring Theme(s):
-
COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 230 new cases. There are 2,505 active cases at present and 78 have recovered in last 24 hours.
-
The National Human Rights Commission has requested the government to take effective steps to control the spread of dengue infection on Tuesday.
-
Two people, aged 86 years and 12 years, died of dengue infection during their treatment at Bheri Hospital on Thursday afternoon.