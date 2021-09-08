Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 8, 2021)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths on September 7
  • First and second doses of AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Vero Cell vaccines being given from 8 different hospitals of Kathmandu
  • 3 hospitals in Nepal making preparations for third-phase trials of new COVID-19 vaccines
  • Kathmandu to resume classes with physical presence of students from September 17

