Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 8, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths on September 7
- First and second doses of AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Vero Cell vaccines being given from 8 different hospitals of Kathmandu
- 3 hospitals in Nepal making preparations for third-phase trials of new COVID-19 vaccines
- Kathmandu to resume classes with physical presence of students from September 17
