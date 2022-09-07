Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 7, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Dhaulagiri Hospital, Baglung, to begin laparoscopic surgery for the first time in Gandaki province.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 300 new cases. There are 2,457 active cases at present and 124 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Among the two species of mosquitoes that have been found to cause dengue in Nepal, Aedes aegypti is found to be more active than Aedes albopictus.
- Labs are charging up to four times in the name of dengue testing; Health Ministry to determine the cost for dengue testing based on scientific ways.
- Related authorities of Kailali, have declined the Sanjeevani Hospital’s registration as it is being operated near a government hospital, against the Public Health Service Act.