Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 7, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Dhaulagiri Hospital, Baglung, to begin laparoscopic surgery for the first time in Gandaki province.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 300 new cases. There are 2,457 active cases at present and 124 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Among the two species of mosquitoes that have been found to cause dengue in Nepal, Aedes aegypti is found to be more active than Aedes albopictus.
  • Labs are charging up to four times in the name of dengue testing; Health Ministry to determine the cost for dengue testing based on scientific ways.
  • Related authorities of Kailali, have declined the Sanjeevani Hospital’s registration as it is being operated near a government hospital, against the Public Health Service Act.

