Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 7, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,879 new COVID-19 infections, 20 deaths on September 6

• As schools reopen or get ready to reopen in-person classes after months, Health Ministry study shows there will not be total adherence to public safety health protocols as students were found to be exchanging masks, sharing water bottles; all 9 schools in Doti have reopened from September 5; schools in Kathmandu, Ramechap, Banke, community schools in Hetaunda getting ready to reopen in-person classes

• Kailali’s Tikapur Hospital lacks critical care doctors, skilled manpower to operate 7 ventilators it had arranged in the beginning of second COVID-19 wave; 46 people have lost their lives till May-June as they could not get needed medical care at the hospital