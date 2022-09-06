Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 6, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • The Ministry of Health and Population to prepare a guideline for dengue prevention.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 221 new cases. There are 2,444 active cases at present and 206 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 6,006 dengue infections throughout the country till Monday.
  • Dengue is overshadowing COVID-19; outbreak is estimated to be continued for two more months.
  • Kathmandu Metropolitan City has continued 'door-to-door' campaign for the prevention and control of dengue infection.
  • Dialysis services in Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur, Banke, has stopped; hospital has not received any funds since last year.

