Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 6, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 976 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths on September 5, first time in 3 months that fresh infections reported in 3 digits; number of people showing COVID-19-like symptoms has increased across the nation in recent days

Chief District Officer of Kathmandu has called for a meeting of local levels, teachers and guardians regarding reopening of schools, decision to be reached after the meeting; health experts warn it is too risky to reopen school now stating children are not vaccinated; if they get infected, it could lead to grave complications

Kathmandu has allowed movie halls, nightclubs, dohori restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity

World Health Organization monitoring new coronavirus variant of concern named ‘Mu’ that originated in Colombia; warns this variant shows possible signs of possible resistance to vaccines

Herd immunity has developed in Nepali population but it remains to be seen how effective it is, says infectious disease expert Dr Sher Bahadur Pun based on result of recent seroprevalence study done by Health Ministry; health experts say preliminary result of the study is misleading which could lead to complacency resulting in a spike in new infections