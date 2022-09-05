Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 5, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Japanese encephalitis patients in Chitwan with 9 confirmed infections.
- A naturopathic hospital in Rajahar, eastern Nawalparasi, to be developed as country’s first teaching hospital for naturopathic medicine.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 142 new cases. There are 2,528 active cases at present and 230 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Dengue infection is increasing in Nepal with 4,104 cases throughout the country. So far, dengue patients have been seen in 72 districts.
- As the number of dengue patients are increasing, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City has launched a 'Find and destroy the larvae' campaign.
- The employees of Kanti Children's Hospital have locked the office of the director and accounting officer for two days demanding 24 points.