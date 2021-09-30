Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 30, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 892 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on September 29; COVID-19 infection rate has come down to 8 per cent

• At UN General Assembly Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka calls for fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere; demands that vaccines be declared public good to protect people’s lives

• Failure to manage waste related to COVID-19 infection could bring on another crisis, warn experts