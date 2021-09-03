Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 3, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 1,619 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths on September 2; neurological problems being seen in COVID-19-recovered of Nepal; number of seasonal flu patients has increased in Kathmandu hospitals and other city areas; impact of COVID-19 seen to be similar in city and rural population of Nepal, according to seroprevalence study
- Members of Dalit community affected the most by COVID-19 pandemic, according to researcher JB Bishwokarma
RECURRING THEME(S)
- Kathmandu preparing to reopen schools from next week guided by the concept of ‘smart lockdown’; health experts warn against the reopening of schools in Kathmandu Valley; schools in Myagdi have reopened, while Rautahat and Gorkha preparing to reopen schools