Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 29, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The District Administration Office Chitwan has instructed the Chitwan Medical College and BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital to refund the extra amount charged for PCR tests.
Recurring Theme(s):
- 38 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 52 recoveries. Currently, there are 1,122 active cases.
- Dengue infection confirmed in 27,569 people till since last July. 36 people have died so far.
- Weakness, joint and muscle pain, and hair loss have been observed in those who have recovered from dengue.