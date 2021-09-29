Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 29, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 904 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on September 28; 2,000 children in Dang suffering from seasonal infection in last one month
- Nepal starts gene sequencing test in 2 state-run laboratories — Tribhuvan University Central Department of Biotechnology and National Public Health Laboratory; Delta variant of COVID-19 confirmed in 41 of 42 samples in the gene sequencing test done in the two labs
- With 28 per cent, Nepal is 4th in SAARC countries for fully vaccinating people against COVID-19; government on target to accomplish its goal of vaccinating 33 per cent of targeted groups by October 17, says Chief of Department of Health Services; Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts to vaccinate everyone eligible over 18 years of age against COVID-19
- Epidemiology and Disease Control Division has directed agencies concerned to increase Antigen tests at border points to lessen the spread of coronavirus infection as Nepalis based in foreign countries start making their way home for Dashain