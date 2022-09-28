Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 28, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)
• The resident doctors working in the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) have demanded subsistence allowance.
RECURRING THEME(S)
• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 54 new cases. There are 1,144 active cases at present and 76 have recovered in last 24 hours.
• Dengue infections have spread to all 77 districts of the country; confirmed in Humla and Mustang on Tuesday.
• The health condition of Chief Secretary, Shankar Das Bairagi, who was diagnosed with dengue is improving.