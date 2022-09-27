Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 27, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • New organizational structure of basic health centers to be operated at the local level along with financial responsibility.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 53 new cases. There are 1,178 active cases at present and 84 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • 25,543 dengue cases have been confirmed throughout the country till Monday. 32 patients have died so far.
  • Although 11.82 billion rupees has to be paid for COVID Insurance, only 1 billion has been released by the Finance Ministry on Sunday.

