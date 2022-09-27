Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 27, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- New organizational structure of basic health centers to be operated at the local level along with financial responsibility.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 53 new cases. There are 1,178 active cases at present and 84 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- 25,543 dengue cases have been confirmed throughout the country till Monday. 32 patients have died so far.
- Although 11.82 billion rupees has to be paid for COVID Insurance, only 1 billion has been released by the Finance Ministry on Sunday.