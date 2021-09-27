Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 27, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 730 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on September 26; COVID-19 infection has declined but other insect-borne infectious diseases are on the rise; unmanaged Nepal-India border crossings could spell disaster as the festive season approaches; cross-border commute still difficult as security personnel say they are still awaiting orders
- India likely to deliver 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Nepal by first week of October; 1 million to be given in grant
- Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba highlighted rising food prices in least developed and landlocked developing countries, food insecurity that had been worsened by COVID-19 pandemic at UN General Assembly