Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 27, 2021)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 730 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on September 26; COVID-19 infection has declined but other insect-borne infectious diseases are on the rise; unmanaged Nepal-India border crossings could spell disaster as the festive season approaches; cross-border commute still difficult as security personnel say they are still awaiting orders
  • India likely to deliver 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Nepal by first week of October; 1 million to be given in grant
  • Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba highlighted rising food prices in least developed and landlocked developing countries, food insecurity that had been worsened by COVID-19 pandemic at UN General Assembly

