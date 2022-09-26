Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 26, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• The Ministry of Health and Population has approved a new organizational structure for the 50-bed General Hospital and the 200-bed Provincial Hospital.

• The National Path Lab (NPL) and Research Center in Butwal has become the first "A" grade licensed laboratory outside the capital.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 51 new cases. There are 1,223 active cases at present and 100 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• Dengue has been confirmed in 24,492 people till Sunday evening. So far, 29 people have died due to dengue infection.

• The government and Dr. Govinda KC come to an agreement. KC broke his fast on the 13th day