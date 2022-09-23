Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 23, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Rapti Rural Municipality was declared as the best among other municipalities of Dang in the field of health.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 66 new cases. There are 1,405 active cases at present and 137 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Dengue infection has been confirmed in 19,766 people since last July; 25 lost their lives across the country.
- The meeting held between Dr. Govinda KC and the government team on Thursday ended without a conclusion.