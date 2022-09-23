Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 23, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Rapti Rural Municipality was declared as the best among other municipalities of Dang in the field of health.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 66 new cases. There are 1,405 active cases at present and 137 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • Dengue infection has been confirmed in 19,766 people since last July; 25 lost their lives across the country.
  • The meeting held between Dr. Govinda KC and the government team on Thursday ended without a conclusion.

Related Content